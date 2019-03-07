JCPS teachers make sure missed school days don’t mean missed meals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For many JCPS families, school closures mean a lot more than just missed class. It could mean a missed meal.
That’s why teachers all over the district put together efforts to make sure students were fed during Wednesday’s sickout.
Teachers from Westport Middle and Chancey Elementary schools teamed up at the last minute with Northeast Christian Church to make sure any students who depend on the free or reduced lunch program wouldn’t have to go hungry, while their teachers were taking a stand in Frankfort.
“We would much rather be in school with our children,” teacher Carolyn Hoagland said. “When we’re at school, we pass out hugs and love and food, so we thought today would be a good day to pass out love and hugs and food.”
The teachers, calling this sickout a surprise, said they wanted to make sure they divided and conquered.
“We purposely and deliberately have placed teachers in both places, one to fight for their future and one that’s taking care of their needs for today,” Woagland said.
This new strategy comes after the first sickout last week.
“After the last sickout, we were just really concerned about our students and wanted to make sure, knowing that if our kids come to us if they don’t get breakfast in the morning, they’re cranky during class,” said another teacher, Caitlyn Workman. “They were stressed about the possibility of a lack of school (Wednesday).”
So the teachers called up Northeast Christian Church, who also teamed up with Dare to Care. Northeast made an early morning Costco run for the snacks and Dare to Care provided boxes full of non-perishable items for the whole family.
“A teacher contacted me (Wednesday) and said that she had four faces in her head right now in her classroom who won’t eat,” said Randy Gordon, from Northeast’s “Love the Ville” outreach program. “That’s all I needed to hear. We were good to go.”
To see if your school will be offering lunch or tutoring on a sickout day, check the school’s social media pages, as most districts are posting announcements there.
