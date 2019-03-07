Louisville Bats announce new names for two games in April

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats announced a name change for two dates in April.
Leading up to Derby you can call the Bats the Derby City Mint Juleps. The team partnered with Four Roses Bourbon to rebrand for two games in its 2019 season. The Mint Juleps will wear jerseys and hats that celebrate The Kentucky Derby.
Brent Elliot is the Master Distiller with Four Roses and said this collaboration matches the spirit of the city.
"If you look at what we have, we’ve got Derby we have Mint Juleps and we have baseball we like to think this is a grand slam,” Elliot said.
The team will wear the jerseys on April 13 and April 27.
People can also purchase Derby City Mint Juleps merchandise by clicking here.
