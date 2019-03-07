Louisville Zoo, Mega Cavern to stay closed Friday following sinkhole

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Zoo and Louisville Mega Cavern will be closed again Friday following Wednesday’s discovery of a sinkhole.
The sinkhole was found off a service road in an undeveloped part of the zoo near the Oasis Tent, Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd said. It caused the closure of both the zoo and Louisville Mega Cavern underneath it both Wednesday and Thursday.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services director Jody Meiman said the sinkhole was discovered during a routine walkaround early Wednesday morning.
The sinkhole was 60 yards wide by 90 yards long. Meiman estimated the sinkhole could be 50 feet deep.
Before the sinkhole was discovered, the Mega Cavern closed due to a 3.4 earthquake that was reported in Maynardville, Tenn., late Tuesday evening. Officials said later that it didn’t appear the sinkhole was related to the earthquake, so the cause was still unknown.
This story will be updated.
