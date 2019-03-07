New plan would allow JCPS teachers to protest in Frankfort without shutting down schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A deal is in the works that would allow nearly 500 JCPS teachers to protest in Frankfort without the threat of another sickout and missed classroom time.
JCPS and the Jefferson County Teachers Association are working on the deal, which would allow three representatives from every JCPS school to go to Frankfort to continue in the protests that have led to two street sickout days and three in the last week across the district.
“This plan will provide teachers the opportunity to have a significant presence in Frankfort for the remainder of the session and allow schools to be open,” JCTA said in a statement obtained by WAVE 3 News late Thursday afternoon.
There are four days left in the current legislative session in Frankfort. Teachers have been protesting House Bill 205, which would create a private school scholarship tax credit, something public-school educators said would cut into their already-shrinking budgets.
School districts in Oldham, Bullitt and Meade counties joined JCPS in Thursday’s sickout.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.