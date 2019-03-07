1 person treated following house fire near Blue Lick Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation following a fire off Blue Lick Road.
It happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday on Smallboat Court.
Crews arrived to find a fire in the basement of a home.
Investigators said a person got out, then went back inside the home to try to fight the flames.
That person was taken to University Hospital. His or her condition was not immediately known.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
