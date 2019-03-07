PHOTOS: Have you seen this robbery suspect?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD investigators are looking for a man who robbed a local PCS store, surveillance images from which have just been released.
Police said the man seen in the photos robbed the Metro PCS store at 224 Amy Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
Police also said the man has “distinctive markings on left side of head,” and that he was seen leaving the store in a dark (possibly navy blue) Chrysler Sebring with tinted windows. The sedan has four doors and might range in model date from 2007-2010.
No other information about the incident or the suspect was immediately available.
