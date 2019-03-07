Shively chase that ended in fiery crash started as altercation at gentleman’s club

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who police said led them on a chase that ended in a fiery crash through Shively is facing charges.
Vincent Kolekodi, 41, has been charged with fleeing police, wanton endangerment of an officer and DUI.
That crash happened on Taylor Boulevard near the Watterson Expressway early Wednesday morning.
Police said the chase started at the Blue Diamond Gentleman’s Club on 7th Street Road. A dancer there reported a dispute over money, and claimed Kolekodi exposed himself during a “VIP Dance.”
When an officer asked him for his license, Kolekodi sped off, police said.
An arrest report shows he hit a telephone pole and parked his car on Taylor, then took off on foot.
While being handcuffed, Kolekodi allegdly grabbed an officer’s head.
