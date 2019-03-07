LMPD: Homeowner shot man breaking into garage

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A homeowner shot a man he saw breaking into his garage, according to Louisville Metro police.
Police were called to a report of a burglary in progress and a shooting in the 2800 block of Smilax Avenue around 6:55 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said the homeowner told police he saw a man breaking into his detached garage and during a confrontation he shot the suspect.
The man who was shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
