SnowTALK! Thursday Edition

This one is tough. The air aloft certainly is cold with the lowest 1000 feet in question. You can still get heavy snow at 35° in this setup that will accumulate on grassy areas. Roads slushy or wet. But if we cool the surface air down to 32°, we have a whole other ballgame on road conditions. Confidence is medium at best right now. It will be very important to stay close to forecast updates over the next 18 hours as we continue to analyze the data coming in.