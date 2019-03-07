StormTALK! Thursday Edition

Strong wave of energy will pass through Saturday evening and that means we need to watch the radar trends carefully...
SETUP:
The big question here on any severe thunderstorm potential is how far north does the warm sector travel later Saturday afternoon/evening? The wind fields will be impressive so if the atmosphere can gain the energy to transport those winds to the surface, wind damage potential goes up.
TIMING:
We should really see the warm air push into Kentucky during the afternoon with a tight temperature gradient of 60s south, 40s north. Rain will increase as well from the southwest as the afternoon wears on. The main period of heaviest rain/thunderstorms is aiming for the 5pm-9pm range as of now. This could certainly speed up or slow down so be sure to stay close to the forecast updates.
THREATS:
Straight light wind gusts near 60 mph would be POSSIBLE across central/southern Kentucky. Isolated tornado threat is there but not an overwhelming signal at this time. Heavy rain over 1″ possible with localized amounts depending on “training” of the rain bands. The good news this entire rain event looks to be progressive enough to limit widespread flooding issues but brief localized street flooding is certainly possible.
CONFIDENCE:
Low to medium right now as the surge of thunderstorm energy is still iffy for much of our counties. If you live south and west of Louisville, I would certainly be weather aware into Saturday evening. The worst of this system does look to take place way to our south.
We will see how the data looks tomorrow!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.