Volunteers restoring neglected cemetery in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit is fighting to preserve a piece of land that it says has been historically neglected.
The Greenwood Cemetery in the Chickasaw neighborhood, where most of those buried are African-American, is lined with shifting headstones and uprooted trees.
The organization Trees Louisville is hoping to clean those things up in order to honor the people buried there. The organization’s executive director, Cindi Sullivan, said she wants to end the trend of neglect.
“Decades of disinvestment need to be overcome,” Sullivan said. “That’s why I think it’s important for this community to have this as maybe a starting point.”
Sullivan said the cemetery’s decline stems from poor management practices from decades ago. The beautification project to overturn that is a long-term goal that will start this month.
Volunteers gathered Thursday and will reconvene Friday to clean up even more.
Sullivan said she will go before Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig seeking permission to plant trees in the cemetery.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.