Woman ID’d after being killed in hit-and-run crash on Watterson Expressway ramp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman who died just a short time after she was struck while walking on an interstate ramp has been identified.
Michelle J. Chowdhury, 37, was walking along the ramp connecting Taylor Boulevard to the Watterson Expressway when she was struck Monday night.
She was rushed to University Hospital, where she died.
The driver who struck her did not stop. There is no description of the vehicle that hit her. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Chowdhury’s funeral arrangements are pending.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.