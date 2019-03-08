Accused killer allegedly threatens officer from behind bars

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An inmate charged in connection to the murder of two brothers and another man is facing additional charges behind bars.
According to an arrest slip, on March 7, Brice Rhodes told an officer he and his family would die. He also told the officer he would be shanked in the face and would not see it coming.
Brice Rhodes has been in Louisville Metro Department of Corrections since May 2016 after he was charged in connection to the murders of Christopher Jones and brothers Maurice Gordon and Larry Ordway.
Since he has been in jail, Rhodes has faced several additional charges.
In February 2019, Rhodes allegedly threatened his co-defendant, Jacorey Taylor who is also charged in the murders of Jones, Gordon and Ordway, warning him not to be a rat.
In November 2016, Rhodes was indicted for intimidating a participant in the legal process and third-degree terroristic threatening stemming from his Sept. 23 courtroom appearance, when he made threats against Judge Amber Wolf.
On Friday, Rhodes appeared in court on charges of terroristic threatening, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief in connection to the threats against the officer.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Rhodes was ordered not to have contact with the officer or his family. His bond was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 18.
