3 adult dogs, 9 puppies found dead in Indiana woods

3 adult dogs, 9 puppies found dead in Indiana woods
Police Lights
March 7, 2019 at 11:13 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 11:13 PM

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Police and Animal Control are working to find the person who dumped a pile of dead dogs in a wooded area.

The dogs were found February 29 near Columbia Township on County Road 740 East.

There were three adults - a pitbull, a boxer and a beagle mix that had recently given birth. Officials also found nine puppies, two that were just a couple of weeks old.

A necropsy will determine how the dogs died.

If you have any information call the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 346-5111.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.