3 adult dogs, 9 puppies found dead in Indiana woods

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Police and Animal Control are working to find the person who dumped a pile of dead dogs in a wooded area.
The dogs were found February 29 near Columbia Township on County Road 740 East.
There were three adults - a pitbull, a boxer and a beagle mix that had recently given birth. Officials also found nine puppies, two that were just a couple of weeks old.
A necropsy will determine how the dogs died.
If you have any information call the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 346-5111.
