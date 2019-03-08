ALERT DAY: Additional AM snow accumulations; drier afternoon

ALERT DAYS
- THIS MORNING (3/7/2019)
- SATURDAY PM (3/9/2019)
ALERTS
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Counties along/north of I-64 until 10 AM
- Some slick spots possible, especially north and east of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Snow has begun to fade across WAVE Country. As an area of low-pressure approaches, it will trigger some more widespread snow and rain showers. Areas north of I-64 will continue to deal with mainly snow while areas further south see rain.
As temperatures rise through the late morning, the rain-snow line pushes north as the precipitation tracks east. An additional inch to two inches is possible in areas that are further east and under the Winter Weather Advisory this morning. Locations further west in southern Indiana can expect less than an inch.
The afternoon features drier but cloudy conditions as highs reach the low to mid-40s.
A warm front lifting north brings widespread showers Saturday morning. During the afternoon and evening, some thunderstorms can be expected. The St. Patrick's Day Parade may be impacted by these storms. Some storms may be strong to severe; damaging winds and an isolated tornado are the main threats.
Sunday will be drier but windy with afternoon highs in the 50s.
FORECAST
TODAY ALERT DAY (Morning Rush): AM Snow/rain (100%); Afternoon clouds; HIGH: 45°
TONIGHT: Cloudy; LOW: 37°
SATURDAY: Cloudy; AM Showers; PM thunderstorms, some strong (100%); HIGH: 65°
IN THE APP
- Hour-by-Hour rain/snow chances
- TRAFFIC MAP: Latest incidents and delays
- WEEKEND: Thunderstorm & severe chances
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.