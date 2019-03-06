Backpack with meth lab inside causes traffic delay in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - A meth lab caused a traffic delay for drivers in Henderson Wednesday morning.
Police say a backpack was found in the area of the Hwy 41 cloverleaf with a one-pot meth lab inside. They say state workers were bush-hogging and hit the backpack which caused it to smoke.
We’re told the lab was active.
Officers say it was found about 20-yards off the road but traffic was narrowed while investigators collected it.
Traffic was delayed in the area while crews cleaned up the scene.
The road has since been reopened.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.