Behind the Forecast: Buzz behind weather’s impact on bees

German scientists found that warming temperatures may cause temporal mismatches between the bees and the food they depend on. That means if a bee hatches too early in the Spring, they may be without food for the first days or even week of its life, especially if a warm period is followed by a cold snap. The queen lays eggs when the weather becomes more mild, increasing the worker population. A wave of cold air during this time would leave the bees unable to harvest and replenish their quickly depleting honey stores for the ever growing colony. The Collaborative Research Center found that "a minor temporal mismatch of three or six days is enough to harm the bees."