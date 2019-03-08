11 Bellarmine wins GLVC Tournament opener in overtime

(WAVE) - #11 Bellarmine (24-4) hit all 12 of it’s free throws in overtime in a 75-64 win over Rockhurst (17-12) in the quarterfinals of the Great Lakes Valley Tournament in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The Knights led 31-21 at the half, but a Curtis Lewis three-pointer with 5.4 seconds left tied the game at 61 and forced the extra session.
Bellarmine scored the first six points of overtime and opened the period on a 12-1 run. They outscored the Hawks 14-3 in overtime.
Daniel Ramser, a graduate of Trinity High School, led Bellarmine with 20 points. Ben Weyer had 17 points and 9 rebounds and Adam Eberhard added 14 and 9 rebounds. The Knights hit 23-25 from the line in the game.
Bellarmine, the #2 seed in the tournament, advances to a semifinal on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The NCAA Division II Selection Show is Sunday night at 10 p.m. on ncaa.com.
