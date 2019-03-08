Cards Close Spring Practice in the Snow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville football team began spring practice in February, and wrapped it up on a frigid night in March as snow flurries fell from the sky.
Rather than have a traditional spring game, first year head coach, Scott Satterfield opted for what was titled the “Spring Showcase”. Fans and media were invited to watch an over two hour practice, which included drills and 11-on-11 action. The freezing temperatures likely played a factor in the sparse crowd, but the team didn’t seem to mind.
Offensively, the Cards rotated four quarterbacks with Juwan Pass getting the majority of the snaps with the starters. The running game led by Hassan Hall looked impressive. Especially, considering a number of the offensive linemen were sitting out with injuries. On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary looks far more aggressive, picking off a number of passes including a pick six by CJ Avery.
After the game, Satterfield said after his first 15 practices with his new squad, they’ve improved immensely. “We’ve still got a long ways to go but where we’ve come from, really proud of the guys and tonight, it was a practice for us, but an opportunity for people to come out and see, kind of see the team, see what we’re doing on offense, defense, and we’re still evaluating, still looking at what the guys are doing at every position,” said Satterfield. As spring practice comes to end, the focus will shift to fall practice in a few months leading up to their Labor Day opener at home against Notre Dame.
