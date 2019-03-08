Cards Close Spring Practice in the Snow

After the game, Satterfield said after his first 15 practices with his new squad, they’ve improved immensely. “We’ve still got a long ways to go but where we’ve come from, really proud of the guys and tonight, it was a practice for us, but an opportunity for people to come out and see, kind of see the team, see what we’re doing on offense, defense, and we’re still evaluating, still looking at what the guys are doing at every position,” said Satterfield. As spring practice comes to end, the focus will shift to fall practice in a few months leading up to their Labor Day opener at home against Notre Dame.