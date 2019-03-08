13 Cats fall to Missouri 70-68 in OT in SEC Tournament

(WAVE) - #13 Kentucky shot just 32% from the field in a 70-68 overtime loss to Missouri (23-9) in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. UK attempted 37 more shots than the Tigers, but only hit five more. Missouri shot 49% from the field and went 6-15 from three. The Cats did not hit a three. They were 0-16.
Rhyne Howard led the Kentucky with 25 points. The SEC Freshman of the Year attempted a three at the buzzer that would have won the game, but the shot bounced off the rim.
Sophie Cunningham had a game-high 29 points for Missouri. She scored seven of those 29 in overtime.
Kentucky falls to 24-7 and will wait until Monday, March 18 to find out where they will begin play in the NCAA Tournament.
