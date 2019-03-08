Disney’s streaming service will have the ‘entire’ Disney library, CEO says

ST. LOUIS, MO (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - The Disney Vault is closed. For good, at least according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.
That’s because Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, scheduled to launch before the end of 2019, will have “the entire Disney motion picture library,” according to a report from Polygon.
Polygon says during an investor's meeting in St. Louis, Iger told investors that the concept of the Disney Vault -- the idea that your favorite Disney films wouldn't be released for a long period of time -- was done.
“The service, which I mentioned earlier is going to launch later in the year, is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television. And at some point fairly soon after launch it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a “vault” and brought out basically every few years will be on the service,” Iger said.
Iger stressed that Disney films that even new films, such as the soon-to-be-released Captain Marvel, will be on the service within a year of release.
Disney+ still does not, unfortunately, have a firm release date.
