Five Questions on the St. Patrick’s Parade

The Parade used to be held downtown and it was not a big event. Speaking with some of our older Brothers they talk about a time when there was heavy snow and freezing temperatures. They were marching with no one on the route watching them. They never knew how cold it was but they had to cut their walk short to get out of the cold. We never seem to have real hot days for the parade. We have had parades that hit into the high 70s but that is fun rather than hot. About four years ago we had a long winter. The first day we had nice weather was parade day. It seemed like the entire city came out that day. To see everyone come out of their “caves” and have fun at the parade was definitely a proud moment for us.