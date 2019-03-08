Friday Furlong: Week 3

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The run for the roses is than two months away, and it’s been a turbulent week in the Road to the Kentucky Derby. With the San Felipe Stakes on hold along with all racing at Santa Anita, we turn our attention to Tampa Bay.
21 horse fatalities since December 26th caused Santa Anita to suspend all racing, and threw a big curve into what was an highly anticipated weekend of Derby prep.
While we won’t see Bob Baffert’s power duo of Game Winner and Improbable this week, several Derby hopefuls will run in the three races with Derby points up for grabs.
That race slate includes the Tampa Bay Derby and 5-2 favorite, Win Win Win.
He’s out of Miss Smarty Pants, by Hat Trick and trained by Mike Trombetta.
While this will be Win Win Win’s first time going two turns, he definitely has pedigree on his side. Both of his Grand-sires, Smarty Jones and Sunday Silence won the Derby and the Preakness, before finishing second in the Belmont.
Saturday will also features the Gotham (Stakes) and Jeff Ruby Steaks. Another thing to keep an eye on this week, Oaklawn Park has said it will split next weekend’s Rebel Stakes, if the field grows to 20 due to the San Felipe cancellation.
Bob Baffert told WAVE 3 News this week, he’ll have a better idea of his plan on Sunday.
