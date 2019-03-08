Goodwill adds new partners to help more Kentuckians with transportation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new partnership is changing the way Goodwill helps Kentuckians get to work through their Cars to Work program.
Goodwill announced Friday the plan to work with Oxmoor Auto Group, Apprisen and Park Community Credit Union to break down transportation barriers for people across the commonwealth.
Goodwill Cars to Work started in 2012 and has since helped 355 families with affordable transportation.
They hope the new service model will be able to help more people across Kentucky.
“Goodwill is a hand up agency so if we can offer that hand up, we can help make it possible for a lot of people who haven't been able to make it happen on their own,” Amy Luttrell, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, said.
Luttrell said they are hoping to help 100 more people throughout the year, providing them with help to buy a vehicle or get bikes.
Oxmoor Auto Group will help pre-approved participants purchase a vehicle by giving them options that best fit their needs and budgets. They will also provide education on the car-buying process.
“It's not a special program for special people,” Johnny Pittman with Oxmoor Auto Group said. “It's just a program where we can provide the access to what everyone has to a population that hasn't had that access before.”
Steve Stuber, general manager of Oxmoor Hyundai, said they will gather up cars and check them beforehand to ensure they are safe to drive.
“We’ll check the brakes, make sure they are good. Make sure all the lights work and just make sure it’s a good, dependable, safe car,” Stuber said.
Stuber said they have been doing this for a few weeks and have sold four cars.
The goal is to put more people in dependable vehicles to lower the number of people who have limited or no access to public transportation and have to walk or bike to maintain a job.
“As far as the loan goes it's going to give some people a second chance in some cases to rebuild their credit or give them access to credit they might not have otherwise had,” Jim Spradlin, President and CEO of Park Community Credit Union, said.
Natasha Bishop, Apprisen Director of Operations and Development, said participants in Cars to Work also participate in Apprisen’s six month financial coaching program.
“We’re helping them build savings, decrease their financial stress, build their credit and then regain that financial confidence so they can start thinking about other financial dreams and goals,” Bishop said.
For years Christine Pusey had to find ways to get her kids and herself to daycare, work and school without having a car.
“Sometimes I was pretty sad, like how am I going to walk here, walk there, walk here,” Pusey said. “It was tough.”
Pusey said over the summer she found out the Goodwill Cars to Work program had a car for her.
“My heart dropped. I was so excited,” she recalled. “I’ve got freedom to do whatever I want to do. I can get to school on time. I can get to my job, get my kids to school. If I have to go somewhere late at night or early in the morning I can just hop in my car and get to where I need to get.”
For more information about the program or to donate a vehicle, click or tap here.
Goodwill accepts vehicle donations, which will be sold at an auction to earn revenue for Goodwill’s career services. The revenue will also help match down payments for participants who are purchasing cars through the Cars to Work program.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.