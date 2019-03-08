I-65 interchange project moves forward in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Officials are making progress on the new I-65 interchange in Bullitt County.
It’s being built near mile marker 114 just south of Shepherdsville. The roadway will connect traffic to the business parks off Cedar Grove Road.
All of the clearing is done to the west of the interstate, with trees gone all the way to Preston Highway. To the east, the trees are down and workers have started burning brush piles.
LG&E has delivered pipe for gas line relocation and Salt River Electric has set poles for their power line relocation.
The project is set to finish by November 2020.
