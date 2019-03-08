Man accused of robbing Metro PCS at gunpoint

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man accused of robbing a Metro PCS store at gunpoint argued with the judge in court Friday morning.
Louisville Metro police said Sherone Brown walked into the Metro PCS, located at 224 Amy Avenue, on March 5 and demanded money. The employee refused, according to LMPD.
An arrest report states Brown walked outside, got a gun then went back inside the store while brandishing the weapon and demanded money again.
Brown left with cash and drove away, according to LMPD.
Brown was arrested two days later. He admitted to LMPD's accusations in a recorded, Mirandized statement, according to police.
Brown was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery.
On Friday, he was in court and asked the judge if he could have his $20,000 bond lowered to $5,000 so he could return to work as an Account Manager at Rent A Center. The judge denied his request because he was facing "serious charges," the judge said.
Before leaving court, Brown told the judge the gun belonged to his girlfriend.
The judge scheduled another court date for March 18, at 9 a.m.
His bond remains at $20,000.
