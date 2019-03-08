Man sentenced to 30 years in connection to officer’s death

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) – The man who pleaded guilty to starting a pursuit that ended in the death of a Charlestown police officer was formally sentenced.
Benjamin Eads was sentenced to 30 years in a Scott County courthouse Friday.
Eads is convicted of resisting law enforcement resulting in causing the death of an officer, stealing a car, escape and driving while suspended.
The chase Eads led officers on claimed the life of Sgt. Ben Bertram, a nine year veteran of the Charlestown Police Department and dedicated K9 handler.
Eads took a plea deal on Feb. 15 that included the 30 year sentence.
