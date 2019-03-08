Morgan leads Hoosiers to 92-74 win at Illinois

(WAVE) - Juwan Morgan led all scorers with 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Indiana won at Illinois (11-19, 7-12) 92-74 on Thursday night.
The Hoosiers have won three in a row and improved to 16-14, 7-12 in the Big Ten.
Thanks to wins last week over two ranked opponents, Wisconsin and Michigan State, Indiana is getting back into the NCAA Tournament conversation.
“After last weeks two hard fought wins, our guys had to bounce back in practice and coming down here, a very concerning game, you know Illinois is one of the most improved teams in the conference, the way that they play, their style is so different and I thought our guys really handled well early, with not turning it over and that gave us confidence,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said.
The Hoosiers trailed 16-12, when Devonte Green got hot from three, his back-to-back triples gave the Hoosiers a 26-18 lead. New Albany grad Romeo Langford hit a three for a 52-40 halftime cushion. Langford finished with 10 points and 6 rebounds, one of five Hoosiers in double figures.
Indiana closes out the regular season on Sunday at 12 p.m hosting Rutgers (14-15, 7-12).
