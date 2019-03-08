PGA Barbasol Championship will return to Kentucky course through 2023

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Barbasol Championship will return to Kentucky.
The PGA Tour confirmed that the five-year extension secures the event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville until 2023.
Last year’s Barbasol Championship became the first PGA Tour tournament to be held in Kentucky since the Kentucky Derby Open was contested in Louisville from 1957 to 1959.
Troy Merritt earned his second PGA career win with a one-stroke victory over three golfers in last year’s rain-delayed event. For his efforts, Merritt pocketed $630,000 of the $3.5 million total purse.
This year’s tournament is slated for the week of July 15-21 and will be televised on the Golf Channel.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.