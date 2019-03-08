Positively WAVE: Girl, 9, fighting cancer, inspires with courage, confidence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some inspiration is headed your way.
It comes from a 9-year-old fighter who decided she wanted to get a jump on the battle of her young life.
Heaven Westmorland is a girl who leaves a positive, lasting memory on all those she meets. After recently being diagnosed with cancer, she decided she was taking charge, and proved her point, Friday afternoon.
“Speechless, I just walked in and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’” she said. Just like magic, a room at the Norton Children’s Pediatric Cancer Unit became a pop-up salon celebrating the bold, beautiful and bald.
Family and friends of the fourth-grader at Okolona Elementary School, just diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin Lymphoma six days ago, take their turn in support. Heaven’s mom Joy whispers in her ear as she’s about to have her head shaved.
“I love you,” Heaven responds right back, “I love you.”
Heaven prepares to take the chair.
“I’m nervous but also excited,” she said, as she prepared to say goodbye to something she used to care about -- her hair. The girl then shouted to her father for a mirror, “Daddy!” He responded with a mirror to reveal her new, shaved head, “1, 2, 3!”
Heaven took a look in the mirror.
“Oh I love it,” she said to applause. “I actually just now got long hair and I’ve always wanted long hair. So, (to cut it) it was kind of emotional.”
Heaven, mature beyond her years, said of her upcoming Friday chemotherapy appointment, “This will be my fourth treatment. Sometimes it makes me feel nauseous in my belly.”
Before the next treatment, Heaven said she would start taking control of one thing. Her latest look, with a new wig, is one of confidence, something she hopes will inspire other children going through cancer treatments.
“So I didn’t have to watch (her hair) fall out,” she said, sporting a new wig. “Joy and happiness.”
So on those days when you’re feeling down, think of Heaven, who always believes in herself and her motto:
“Stay strong, never give up, and achieve your goals,” she said.
As for her new 'do and attitude?
“It’s awesome, like always,” she smiled.
