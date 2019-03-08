President en route to Lee County, AL to tour tornado damage

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - President Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One at Fort Benning in Georgia Friday morning before switching over to Marine One for the short helicopter ride west to Lee County, Alabama.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump will land at the Auburn University Regional Airport and then take a vehicle to the Beauregard area where they’ll tour tornado damages and talk with victims.
WSFA 12 News is carrying the president’s arrival, as well as his visit on-air, online and on our news app.
The first couple will be joined by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for the tour.
Also seen deplaning Air Force One with the president were local representatives like Rep. Mike Rogers and U.S. Senator Richard Shelby. Also on the trip are Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, as well as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen.
Below is the current schedule for the president’s trip:
- 8:20 a.m. : Depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
- 8:30 a.m.: Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
- 8:40 a.m.: Depart Washington, D.C., en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 10:30 a.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 10:40 a.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Lee County, AL
- 11:05 a.m.: Arrive at Auburn University Regional Airport
- 1:35 p.m.: Depart Lee County, AL, en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 2 p.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 2:10 p.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Palm Beach, FL
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.