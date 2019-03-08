Purdue’s Rondale Moore picks up Paul Hornung Award

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Purdue All-American Rondale Moore capped his amazing freshman season by picking up the Paul Hornung Award in Louisville on Thursday night. The award honors the most versatile player in college football.
“I think my teammates did a great job, my coaches did a great job of getting me prepared and putting me in the right positions and they gave me a chance from day one,” Moore said.
He caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns for the 6-7 Boilermakers.
“I think everyone around here knows how special Rondale is,” Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. “To come in as a true freshman and accomplish the things he has is unbelievable. It’s a testament to all the hard work he’s put in.”
2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson was there to support to Moore. Jackson, who starred at the University of Louisville, is currently the starting quarterback for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. He led the Ravens to the playoffs as a rookie.
“It was pretty cool,” Jackson said. “I feel like I could have done a lot better, but sophomore year is going to be even better.”
University of Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson picked up the Howard Schnellenberger Award as the Most Valuable Player of the battle for the Governor’s Cup. UK beat UofL 56-10 on November 24. Wilson was 17-23 for 261 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception and ran for 79 yards and a score in the win over the Cards.
