Silver Alert issued for New Albany teen believed to be in extreme danger

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old who police believe is in extreme danger.
Kevin Fults Jr. was last seen in New Albany around 5 a.m. Friday.
Kevin is described as being 5’6’’ tall and weighing 130 pounds with sandy blonde hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray University of Louisville sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Indiana State Police said Kevin may be traveling in a silver 2011 Ford Focus 4-door sedan with Indiana license plate 956 ZSQ. The vehicle has a red sticker with a white triangle on the trunk lid.
According to ISP, Kevin may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.
