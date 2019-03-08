StormTALK! Friday Edition

As far as snow today, Louisville officially picked up 1.2″. We have had many reports 2-3″ north and east of the city especially.
Now we move ahead to Saturday.
2 issues to watch here...
- Afternoon warm front rain/t-storms. Heavy rain threat along with low-end severe risk for southern counties. Timing of arrival of rain continues to speed up toward noon.
- Early evening line of supercells. This one is more conditional. Threat for severe wind gusts and isolated tornadoes looks west of I-65 but we will need to watch this setup carefully. It does looks to be more broken so some areas could get missed.
It will be windy t-storms or not for Saturday afternoon/night.
The video will cover this in more detail...
