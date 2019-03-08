Students get up close and personal with birds of prey

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some WAVE Country students got a unique chance for up close and personal time with some of nature's most notorious predators.
Thanks to a grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, the students at Clarksville Elementary met large, and small, birds of prey.
The American Eagle Foundation in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee uses grant money to put on school assemblies like the one at Clarksville Elementary Friday to teach students the importance of the birds to local ecosystems.
From the bald eagle to one of the world's fastest animals, the peregrine falcon, it was a chance for them to spark an interest in wildlife.
“The majority of kids here haven't seen anything like that,” Principal Mindy Dablow said. “They've seen them in books or on TV, so it was really neat to see this.”
The Duke Foundation grants money to the American Eagle Foundation annually.
“We hope [the students] walk away with memories of a lifetime,” said Duke Energy Community Relations Manager Lisa Huber.
The students also met two other hawks, a turkey vulture and an owl.
The American Eagle Foundation told the students that some of the birds are in trouble, and there are ways to help.
They suggested the students tell parents not to use poisons for rodent problems in the home, as they can be harmful to these birds. They also suggested keeping waterways clean.
