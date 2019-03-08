Today is International Women’s Day, so lets celebrate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A balanced world is a better world. That’s the theme today, for International Women’s Day.
March 8, 2019 is a day meant to celebrate and advocate for women around the world by bringing international awareness to gender inequality.
The first International Women’s Day occurred in 1911, supported by more than one million people.
Today, it’s an open group, not specific to one country or organization, rather one purpose and that’s to promote gender balance in our society.
#BalanceForBetter is trending today and is the central message for this year’s International Women’s Day campaign.
Grassroots movements worldwide, made up of both men and women, are pushing for a gender-balanced world, saying balance isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s a business issue.
They fight for gender-balanced boardrooms, a gender-balanced government, gender-balanced media coverage, an equal number of men and women in workplaces, a more gender-balance in wealth and wages and more gender-balanced sports coverage.
Marches and rallies are planned today, and if you’d like to show support for the strong, brave, women in your life feel free to join in on social media.
Supporters are encouraged to wear purple and post photos of themselves on social media using the hashtag #InternationalWomensDay or #BalanceForBetter.
To celebrate and learn more about the Women of Wave 3 News, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.