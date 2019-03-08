VP Pence stumps for Bevin in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Lexington for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday.
Tickets for the fundraiser at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky cost $1,000 apiece.
Bevin spent several minutes listing his accomplishments before turning the podium over to Pence, the former governor of Indiana.
“I bring the full and total endorsement of the 45th president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump,” Pence said. “What a great opportunity you all have not only to re-elect this great governor, but join me in thanking state Sen. Ralph Alvarado for stepping forward to serve as your next lieutenant governor.”
Bevin is running for re-election against State Rep. Robert Goforth, businessman William Woods and Ike Lawrence in the Republican primary in May.
Four Democrats are running for governor as well: Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, former State Auditor Adam Edelen and Geoff Young.
Following the event, the Kentucky Democratic Party issued a statement that read in part:
“As the least popular Governor in the Country, it is not a surprise that Bevin would call upon his rich and powerful friends to try to help him out. After they leave Lexington today they’re off to a remote luxury resort for a secretive retreat with the American Enterprise Institute to rub elbows with some of the most powerful lobbyists in the country.”
