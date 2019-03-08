WAVE 3 News is your 2019 home for Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is your all-screen home for daylong coverage of this year’s Thunder over Louisville festivities.
Live coverage of the always-popular air show begins at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. You can watch on WAVE 3 News and WAVE3.com, as well as any of our digital apps for mobile phones, ROKU and Amazon Fire.
We’ll also broadcast the fireworks show that begins at 9:30 p.m. Following the extravaganza, keep it tuned to WAVE 3 News for continued post-event coverage and highlights all the way through the end of our late newscast until 11:30 p.m.
As usual, WAVE 3 News is also your home for Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby coverage once again this year.
