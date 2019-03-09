Billy Reed: Remembrances of sportswriter Dan Jenkins

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - American sports journalism lost a giant Friday when Dan Jenkins passed at 89. He wrote about golf and college football better than anyone ever has or ever will. He was unique, an original, copied by many but surpassed by none.
His stuff was funny because Dan was king of the one-liners. He never took himself seriously, but he loved to poke fun at those who didn’t know how to laugh at themselves. He could be sarcastic and irreverent. But he also couldn’t type enough good about Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, and the Tex-Mex bars of his native Fort Worth.
Although he will be remembered most for his work with Sports Illustrated from 1962-’85 and for his 23 books, including Semi-Tough, Dan always was a newspaper guy at heart, the same as I’ve always been. I’ll tell you a story about how fast he worked.
In the fall of 1968, when I was 25 and had only been an SI reporter for a few months, I was assigned to go to South Bend, Ind., and gather quotes and other material that Dan could use in his upcoming story about the Notre Dame-Purdue game.
Dan insisted that I stay in his favorite Chicago hotel, so I commuted to South Bend and back for three days. I interviewed Ara Parseghian and the Notre Dame players. By the time Dan got to Chicago the day before the game, I had copious notes and quotes for him.
I don’t know if he ever read them or not. The next day, he hung out in the Notre Dame press box, drinking coffee and chain-smoking (you could do that then) and chatting up fellow writers. I don’t think he ever took a note.
Figuring he might be in deep trouble when it came time to write, I went to both locker rooms, collected more quotes and hustled back to the press box to type them up for Dan.
“Thanks, Billy,” he said, tossing the stuff aside without looking at it.
He was done with the next week’s SI cover story before Joe Doyle, then the sports editor of the South Bend Tribune, was through with his game story for the Sunday paper. And, well, it was dead solid perfect, to quote the title of another Jenkins book.
After reading Dan’s story, I thought to myself, “If I’m supposed to be able to do that, I’m in way over my head.” But that was just Dan being Dan, and I saw him do the same thing over and again at golf courses and college football stadiums around the nation.
Dan invented what came to be known as “Texas-New York Chic.” Whatever bar he chose to hang out – one of his favorites was the late, great P.J. Clarke’s in mid-town Manhattan – Dan was the coolest guy in the joint.
He always seem to have a cigarette and what he called “a young Scotch” at the ready. He favored Navy blazers and Gucci loafers with no socks. The TV guys, including ABC sports chief Roone Arledge, flocked to him. They loved to hear his stories as much as they loved to read them.
His wife, June, was movie-star beautiful. They were a striking couple and they seemed to have the world by the tail. June appears in various of Dan’s novels under various names. But cool as they were in New York or Paris or the Alps – Dan also covered skiing for the magazine – they loved Fort Worth most of all.
Some of Dan’s funniest novels are based on a mythical golf course known as “Goat Hills” and the characters who played there and bet on golf. I’m sure “Goat Hills” was based on some course in Fort Worth. And by the way, Dan was a scratch player in his heyday, although he never talked much about it. He’d rather talk about the characters he had encountered.
Dan got to be good friends with actor Burt Reynolds, who played the lead in the movie version of Semi-Tough. He also was invited to the White House several times by President George H.W. Bush, a fellow Texan and golf buff.
Our office in the Time-Life building always was more alive when Dan was there. Managing editor Andre Laguerre, about as shy as Dan was sociable, recognized Dan’s talent and value to the magazine. I was told by an editor that Dan once fell $27,000 behind on his expense account, but Andre refused to make him pay it back.
During the college football season, we had the best college football pool in which I’ve ever participated. As the man who invented it, Dan served as “The Wizard” and adjudicated all disputes. The goal was to pick the most winners, but extra credit was given for things like “loners” (only competitor to pick the winner of a game) or a “nosers” if you picked a game’s final score exactly.
Of all Dan’s books, my favorite is Saturday’s America, a compilation of his SI football stories published by Little-Brown in 1970. The reason is purely sentimental; Dan inscribed it to me.
“For Billy,” he wrote, “we’ll break plates and do a chapter on Archie. Best wishes from an old writer to a damned good young one. Dan.”
The “Archie” he mentioned was Archie Manning, the quarterback for Ole Miss from 1968-’70. I fell in love with the way he played and Dan liked my enthusiasm. So he convinced the editors to put Archie on the cover of the 1970 college football issue and to let me do the story.
He didn’t have to do that. He could have either done the story himself or pushed something else for the cover. Instead, he became my advocate and I got to do my first SI cover piece about a guy who’s still a friend to this day.
By the time I rejoined the SI staff full time in 1988, the office was different – more formal, I guess – and I think one reason was that Dan was gone. The story I heard was that he had gotten into a dispute with the current managing editor about what Dan considered to be lousy editing of his stories.
So he left and went to Golf Digest, where he still was working as recently as early this year. His stuff there was good, but the magazine was a monthly and didn’t have near the circulation that SI did when Dan was there.
The Golf Digest gig gave Dan time to write books. He also continued to write about the major championships that he dearly loved. In his latter years, Dan adapted to the internet and I always looked forward to his tweets from the majors.
I guess the last time I saw Dan was at the last PGA Championship held at Valhalla. I don’t think he much liked Valhalla, even though it was designed by his pal Jack Nicklaus. If that’s so, it could have been partly because Dan was a traditionalist who preferred the classic old courses to the newer ones.
One of the classic stories about Dan happened one morning in Augusta, Ga., home of the Masters. Maybe I was in the group, and maybe not, but Dan and some others were paying the price for being over-served the previous night.
Suddenly the group was confronted by a young female fan.
“Oh, Mr. Jenkins,” she cooed. “I want to be just like you.”
Dan regarded her with bloodshot eyes hidden by sunglasses.
“What, hung over?”
She probably didn’t understand why everybody laughed.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
