Breckinridge Co. sheriff facing DUI charges for second time

HARDINSBURG, KY (WAVE) - The Breckinridge County Sheriff was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on KY 259 in Breckinridge County around 6:35 p.m. CST Friday night. A preliminary investigation revealed Sheriff Todd Pate was operating his personal vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup truck, when he hit a Mercury Grand Marquis.
The other vehicle was being driven by Jill Lanning of Leitchfield.
After hitting Lanning’s car, police said Pate struck a utility pole before coming to a stop in a barbwire fence.
Lanning was taken to Breckinridge County Memorial Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. She has since been released.
Sheriff Pate was arrested and taken to Hardin County Detention Center. Pate previously pleaded guilty to DUI in 2015.
The accident is under investigation.
