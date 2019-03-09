Cards close out regular season at #2 Virginia

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL wraps up the regular season at #2 Virginia on Saturday. The Cards have lost eight straight to UVA.
On February 23 in the KFC Yum! Center, UofL hit 10 first half three-pointers and led 37-27 at the half. Virginia outscored the Cards 37-15 in the second half for a 64-52 win. The Cavaliers enjoyed a 38-4 advantage in points in the paint. UofL big men Malik Cunningham and Steven Enoch combined to hit just 2-16 from the field.
“I just try to figure out, okay, what happened in game one, what can we do differently? Where can we be more effective? It’s no secret we couldn’t score in the paint,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “We’ve got to figure out ways to give our players angles to manufacture some more opportunities in that area.”
Williams said it’s up to the big guys to force defenders to have to guard them.
“If they do choose to not double again, me and fellow posts like Steven, Akoy (Agau), we gotta make it to where they need to, I mean we can’t just be out there, we’ve got to score baskets if they’re gonna give us one on one coverage,” Williams said.
Virginia guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome combined for just 12 points in the first meeting. They shot just 4-20 from the field and 0-11 for three. Guy hit eight three-pointers in a 79-53 win at Syracuse on Monday night. UVA went 18-25 from three as a team. De’Andre Hunter led Virginia with 26 points, hitting 9-11 from the field. Hunter scored 19 points in the second half.
UofL’s last win over Virginia came on March 7, 2015, on a Mangok Mathiang last second jumper. The Cards have not won in Charlottesville since a 72-56 victory on February 17, 1990.
“We’ve got an opportunity to go in there and improve a lot about our team with this opportunity tomorrow,” Mack said.
The Cards and Virginia tip off at 4:05 p.m. Coach Mack previews the game and gives his keys to the game on “Inside the Cards with Coach Mack” at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning on WAVE 3 News. Seniors Christen Cunningham, Khwan Fore, and Akoy Agau are guests on the show.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.