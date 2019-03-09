Cats host Florida on “Senior Day”

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - #6 Kentucky wraps up the regular season on Saturday hosting Florida (17-13, 9-8). The Cats will celebrate two seniors,
Graduate transfer Reid Travis has missed the last four games after suffering a sprained knee at Missouri on February 19.
“Reid came as a graduate student from Stanford, all-Pac 10 (12), MVP of their league. (He) comes here to say, ‘I want to grow. I want to grow on and off the court. I want to take and soak everything up.’ And you know what? What a pleasure it’s been to coach him, and I’ll tell you. Without Reid, we would not be sitting where we are right now, with a chance to do something special," UK head coach John Calipari said. "We need him to do something special, but he’s coming back from an injury. (He’s) just a joy to coach, so engaged with the coaches, so focused on what we’re doing, so much of a talent is as far as his commitment and his drive, and his energy in what he does. I’m really proud of him.”
The other senior who will be honored is former walk-on Jonny David.
“Jonny came here as a preferred walk-on. I coached his dad a little bit when I was at the University of Pittsburgh as an assistant. We talked about his son, and (Jonny) has been such a positive addition, a positive teammate. We’ve scholarshiped him, well deserved, earned scholarships," Calipari said. "This guy’s been in great shape. He hasn’t had many opportunities to be on the floor, but it’s hard here. But you know what? He’s grown. He’s added to this program. He’s left his mark. Congratulations, Jonny.”
The Cats are 25-5, 14-3 in the SEC. They trail both LSU (25-5, 15-2) and Tennessee (27-3, 15-2) by a game in the league standings. LSU hosts Vanderbilt (9-21, 0-17) on Saturday. Tennessee visits Auburn (21-9, 10-7).
UK is 94-19 all-time on Senior Day, including a perfect 8-0 under Calipari. They did not have a senior on the roster last season. The traditional ceremony includes the playing of “My Old Kentucky Home” and each senior will be presented with a framed jersey. The ceremony will take place at around 1:45 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.