Cats host Florida on “Senior Day”

“Reid came as a graduate student from Stanford, all-Pac 10 (12), MVP of their league. (He) comes here to say, ‘I want to grow. I want to grow on and off the court. I want to take and soak everything up.’ And you know what? What a pleasure it’s been to coach him, and I’ll tell you. Without Reid, we would not be sitting where we are right now, with a chance to do something special," UK head coach John Calipari said. "We need him to do something special, but he’s coming back from an injury. (He’s) just a joy to coach, so engaged with the coaches, so focused on what we’re doing, so much of a talent is as far as his commitment and his drive, and his energy in what he does. I’m really proud of him.”