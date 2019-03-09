Durr named to Wooden Award national ballot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL senior Asia Durr was named a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, presented each year to the most outstanding college basketball player in the country.
Durr is one of the 15 nominees. The list also includes Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson of Connecticut and Jessica Shepard and Arike Ogunbowale of Notre Dame.
She was also selected as a 2019 Wooden Award All American, one of only three on the list to receive both honors.
The wooden Award All American, which is the top five players and finalists for the Wooden Award will be announced on April 3 on ESPNU.
