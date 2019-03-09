Durr scores 24 as #3 UofL beats Clemson 75-67 in ACC Tournament

(WAVE) - #3 UofL overcame a six point deficit after three quarters to beat Clemson 75-67 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
ACC Player of the Year Asia Durr led the Cards with 24 points.
UofL trailed 60-54 after three quarters, but opened the fourth on a 12-2 run. Durr’s jumper with 7:24 gave the Cards a 64-62 lead that would not relinquish.
Up 66-65, Durr found Dana Evans for a three and a 69-65 lead. On the next Clemson possession, Durr made a save on the Clemson baseline and then a pass ahead to Evans for a lay in and a 71-65 cushion.
“I challenged them at the end of the third quarter, I said, it’s on you, we can’t go out there and play for you,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “We finally started to talk a little bit better. We finally made them shoot perimeter shots instead of giving them layups.”
“This was a great team win tonight,” Durr said. “We got their best shot. They play so hard for the whole game and they’re a great team.”
Durr moved into a tie for fifth place on the ACC All-time scoring list with 2,367 points. She is tied with former N.C. State star Genia Beasley. Barbara Kennedy of Clemson is at the top with 3,113 points.
Evans, the ACC Sixth Player of the Year, finished with 15 off the UofL bench. Arica Carter added 10 points. Sam Fuehring had 8 points and 14 rebounds.
Clemson falls to 19-12. The Cards improve to 28-2 and advance to an ACC Tournament semifinal tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.