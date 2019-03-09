Girl Scouts, LMPD share cookies, conversation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- Two things LMPD and the Girl Scouts have in common are their uniforms and values. Saturday, the two sides met to get a closer look at the meaning behind each one. Girl Scouts and Louisville police officers met outside of Kroger Saturday, to get to know one another.
Zhane Degraff is a girl scout with Troop 841.
"We both have badges and we both help our country a lot,” said Degraff.
LMPD Major Commander Aubrey Gregory met with the scouts to start a conversation and show the girls they can always feel comfortable talking with officers.
“Young people in the community they have to feel encouraged,” said Gregory. “You have to let them know your care about them love them and are here for them.”
Gregory was there for Troop 841 on Saturday.
"Being a girl scout and being in service to your community that’s really what the police department is all about,” said Gregory.
The scouts learned the meaning behind their pledge is similar to that of law enforcement officers.
“They help our country so much so you don’t think you could ever compare to them,” said Degraff. “When you hear what you’re doing is similar to what they’re doing it helps you feel good about yourself.”
They may be separated by a few decades, however through a quick conversation Gregory and Troop 841 realized the value behind all of their badges stands on the same foundation.
"If you take the time to see that it doesn’t matter your age doesn’t matter the color of your skin or what part of town you’re from we’re a whole lot more alike than we are different,” said Gregory.
