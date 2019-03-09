Group protests potential closure of JCPS elementary school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A protest against plans to close a JCPS Elementary School drew a crowd of three people this afternoon.
They stood outside Watson Lane Elementary off Dixie Highway in Valley Village holding signs that said “Student Assignment First.”
Under the proposed JCPS Facilities Plan, Watson Lane and Wilkerson Elementary Schools would both close, combining students into a new elementary school.
The group Dear JCPS wants the district to put that move on hold until changes are made to the student assignment plan.
“We’ve got a student assignment plan that’s been in the works for over a year that’ll affect how students are assigned to their schools and they’re basing these closures on current enrollment, which could all change when the student assignment plan is finalized this summer,” Co-founder Gay Adelmann said.
The JCPS Board is expected to vote on the $120 million facilities plan next Tuesday. It would build a new middle school in the east end, close Wheatley and Roosevelt Perry Elementary Schools and combine students in a new school along West Broadway.
Shawnee High School would get some much-needed renovations. The third floor has been condemned for years.
Liberty High School students would move into Gilmore Lane Elementary. Gilmore Lane students would be spread out to other schools while a new school is built in Newburg.
