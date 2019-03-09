Hamilton woman facing charges in death of her 3-month-old baby girl

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 25-year-old Hamilton woman in now facing charges for the death of her 3-month-old baby girl.
Recently, Saralin Walden was being held in the Hamilton County jail on drug charges. But a new indictment was filed in Butler County this week following a five-month investigation.
A panicked 911 call came from a home on Highland Avenue on Oct. 23.
“I need someone,” she said. “My baby is not breathing.”
She told a dispatcher that her two-month-old daughter was not breathing. In the call, you can hear Walden speaking to what sounds like her mother in the background.
“She’s still warm please hurry. We can start CPR -- can you lay her on her back -- yes put her on her back mom," she says.
Hamilton police say the unresponsive infant was taken to Children’s Hospital and died five days later. Butler County prosecutors say Walden is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering children because of the way she cared for the child.
Bond has not been set for Walden.
