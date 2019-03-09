JCPS teachers, staff take on Harlem Wizards in charity basketball game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS teachers took on the pros in a charity basketball tournament.
The Harlem Wizards made the trip to Louisville for the game at Waggener High School on Friday night. They went head-to-head with a team made up of teachers, administrators and community supporters of St. Matthews Elementary, Lowe Elementary and Waggener High.
St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini, Attorney General Andy Beshear and Kentucky Senator Morgan McGarvey served as guest coaches.
The game was a fundraiser to further programs at the schools involved.
“All the money’s just going right back to our kids,” Louis Straub, President of Independence Bank in Louisville, said. “That’s what we’re all about here in Louisville right? We’re all about our families and our kids.”
Aside from the battle on the court, guests also got to participate in the Wizards’ signature dance extravaganza.
Organizers expected a crowd of around 1,000 people.
