Library cancels Drag Queen Story Hour, group to reschedule elsewhere

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans for a “drag queen story time” event at the Southwest Regional Library have been canceled.
Members of the Derby City Sisters were scheduled to read to children March 30. The group claims a local minister heard about it, then urged people to call Mayor Fischer’s office and complain.
Thursday, library administrators made the decision to cancel the event.
The director told WAVE 3 News the library celebrates inclusion and the event wasn’t canceled because it involved drag queens reading to children.
The Derby City Sisters told WAVE 3 News they understand if families choose not to bring their children to the event but “we do not believe in people being allowed to encroach upon the rights of others to make the decision to attend.”
Derby City Sisters posted on Facebook late Friday night they’ve received offers from dozens of other local locations to host their event, which will now be a number of smaller events.
