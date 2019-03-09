Nick Sandmann’s dad in Frankfort to support anti-doxing bill, headed to full Legislature

(WAVE) - The father of the 16-year-old Covington Catholic student who wound up in the national spotlight after videos surfaced of him and a Native American in Washington, D.C., was in Frankfort this week.
Nicholas Sandmann’s father, Ted Sandmann, testified in support of Kentucky Senate Bill 240.
The bill would make it a misdemeanor to publish minors’ information such as his or her home address or school, also known as “doxing.”
The teen was part of a school group visiting Washington, D.C., in January. Initial videos surfaced that appeared to show a confrontation between students and Native Americans coming from an Indigenous Peoples March. Videos came to light later that depicted a different story -- that a group of Black Hebrew Israelites, not seen in the first video, were more likely the instigators.
The entire ordeal made national headlines for several weeks.
“My family and I are living a nightmare,” Ted Sandmann said in his testimony. “And to think that people are taking the freedom of speech, and turning it into hate speech, is not right. My son is gonna go through the rest of his life with a target on his back. He’s always gonna be looking over his shoulder because what harm has been done can’t be erased.”
The Senate committee he testified in front of approved the bill, which still must clear the full Legislature.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.